Golfer Lahiri qualifies for Tokyo Games

New Delhi :

Lahiri made the cut at the 60th spot, the last quota available as per the Games rankings. India was eligible for one spot and Lahiri, being the highest-placed golfer from the country at the 340th position, qualified.





“I am feeling blessed and fortunate right now. I was obviously not expecting it. I had no clue or information about what was going on with the withdrawals. I am just beginning to realise and plan for it as to what I am going to do over the next month,” said Lahiri.





The 33-year-old is lone Indian golfer in the men’s field as of now. Women’s player Aditi Ashok should also make the grade as she is 44th on the list. The deadline for the women’s final is June 29. Udayan Mane, whose berth seemed secure if the Games had been held in time in July last year, is now stranded as one of the first reserves in the men’s field.