Walk in the Park

Copenhagen :

Despair turned to exhilaration for Denmark as it clinched an astonishing 4-1 victory over Russia on a wonderful night here on Monday, to scramble into the Euro 2020 last-16.





Needing a win to have any chance of progression, Mikkel Damsgaard lit the touch paper with a 38th-minute wonder goal at the Parken Stadium. A dreadful mistake by Russia’s Roman Zobnin allowed Yussuf Poulsen to double the lead on the hour mark.





Russia threatened a comeback when Artem Dzyuba converted a 70th-minute penalty, but Andreas Christensen’s screamer made it 3-1 before Joakim Maehle completed the rout. It was only half the story though as Denmark’s fate was never in its own hands. And, it was indebted to Belgium, which beat Finland 2-0 in St Petersburg.





Having lost its first two games in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in the opener against Finland, Denmark went through as runner-up. Belgium finished top of Group B having secured a maximum nine points, with Denmark, Finland and Russia all on three points. The Danes finished ahead on goal difference.





Damsgaard, Eriksen’s replacement, came up with a moment of magic in the 38th minute. Receiving a pass from Hojbjerg, he took a silky touch with his left foot and opened his body to swerve a shot beyond Russia keeper Matvei Safonov.





Zobnin then inexplicably played a pass back towards his keeper without looking and Poulsen completed the simplest of tasks. Denmark was rampant but in the space of seconds everything went flat as Russia was awarded a penalty. Dzyuba thumped the ball past Kasper Schmeichel to revive Russian hopes.





The mood turned to jubilation as Christensen and Maehle completed a sensational evening for the home team.





Results: Group B: Russia 1 (Artem Dzyuba 70’ (P) lost to Denmark 4 (Mikkel Damsgaard 38’, Yussuf Poulsen 59’, Andreas Christensen 79’, Joakim Maehle 82’); Finland 0 lost to Belgium 2 (Lukas Hradecky 74’ (OG), Romelu Lukaku 81’)





Group C: Ukraine 0 lost to Austria 1 (Christoph Baumgartner 21’); North Macedonia 0 lost to Netherlands 3 (Memphis Depay 24’, Georginio Wijnaldum 51’ & 58’)











