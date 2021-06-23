Wed, Jun 23, 2021

Olympic medalist Karnam Malleswari appointed first VC of Delhi Sports University

Published: Jun 23,202112:21 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Delhi government on Tuesday appointed former Olympic medalist weightlifter Karnam Malleswari as the first Vice Chancellor of Delhi Sports University.

Image source: Twitter handle-@virendersehwag
Image source: Twitter handle-@virendersehwag
New Delhi:
"The Lt Governor, who is also Chancellor of Delhi Sports University, is pleased to appoint the Padmashri awardee as first Vice Chancellor of the university," said an official order.

Malleswari is the first Indian woman weightlifter to bring home an Olympic medal. She created history at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 by lifting 110 kilogram and 130 kilogram in the ''snatch'' and ''clean and jerk'' categories.

The Delhi Assembly had in 2019 passed a bill to set up a Delhi Sports University (DSU), which will offer graduation, post-graduation and doctorate degrees in cricket, football, and hockey among other sports.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations