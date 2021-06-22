ICC should come up with formula to find winner in case of drawn WTC final: Gavaskar

London :

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels the ICC should find a way to decide a winner in case the rain-hit World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here ends in a draw.





The ongoing match has been affected by English weather with the opening and fourth day washed out completely, while play has been disrupted frequently due to bad light.





Even though there is a reserve day but with no play possible for two out of the first four days, the match might end in a draw if inclement weather continues to play spoilsport.





"There must be a formula to pick a winner in case of a drawn World Test Championship final. ICC's cricket committee should think and then take a decision," Gavaskar told 'Aaj Tak'.





There is unlikely to be any change in the rules in this edition as the ICC had made it clear last month that India and New Zealand will share the trophy in case of a draw or a tie.





"It seems that the World Test Championship final will end up as a draw and the trophy will be shared. This will be the first time that the trophy will be shared in a final," Gavaskar said.





"To complete three innings in two days would be really difficult. Yes, if both teams bat really badly, the three innings could be completed."





A total of 141.1 overs have been bowled so far in the WTC final and with 196 overs still left in the match, a result is possible if weather permits.





The former skipper urged the ICC to find a tie-breaker to determine a winner and cited the examples of other sports such as football and tennis.





"In football, they have a penalty shoot out or they have some other method to decide a winner. In Tennis, there are five sets and there is a tie-breaker," he said.





India were bundled out for 217 in their first innings and New Zealand were 101 for 2, still trailing by 116 runs.