India slams Tokyo Olympics rules for virus-hit nations

New Delhi :

Tokyo 2020 organisers said Monday that additional measures will be used to reduce infection risks from several countries, including India, that have seen “significant impact from variants” of COVID.





The protocols will involve daily testing of athletes for a week before they depart for Japan and for them to “refrain from coming into contact with other teams for three days after they arrive” in Japan. But the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said the rules would cause athletes to lose three crucial training days.





“Athletes are allowed to arrive in the Games village only five days before their event,” IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary Rajeev Mehta said in a joint statement. “Now three days will be wasted, this is highly unfair for Indian athletes,” he added.





The sports administrators said 11 countries, including India, Pakistan and the UK, would be affected.