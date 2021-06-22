Peru posts 2-1 win over Colombia

Sao Paulo :

Sergio Pena opened the scoring for the Peruvians in the 17th minute at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania on Sunday. Miguel Borja equalised from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, but an own goal by Colombia central defender Yerry Mina 11 minutes later decided the match.





Peru is in the third position in Group B with three points after two matches. Colombia remains in the second spot with four points off three games. In Rio de Janeiro, Venezuela came back from a goal down twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Ecuador.





Results:Group B: Colombia 1 (Miguel Borja 53’ (P)) lost to Peru 2 (Sergio Pena 17’, Yerry Mina 64’ (OG)); Venezuela 2 (Edson Castillo 51’, Ronald Hernandez 90+1’) drew with Ecuador 2 (Ayrton Preciado 39’, Gonzalo Plata 71’)