Tokyo Tour Package

Patiala :

Shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with an Asian and national record throw at the Indian Grand Prix 4 here on a day when the national women’s 4x100m relay team and sprinter Dutee Chand also breached the previous best marks in the country.





The 26-year-old Toor crossed the Olympic qualification mark of 21.10m with a throw of 21.49m in his first attempt, and broke his own national record. He also came up with big throws of 21.28m, 21.12m and 21.13m in his third, fourth and fifth efforts respectively. The previous national record, which was also in Toor’s name, stood at 20.92m and was set in 2019. The Punjab athlete also shattered the 12-year-old Asian record of 21.13m, which was in the name of Sultan Abdulm Al Hebshi of Saudi Arabia since 2009.





His record-breaking performance is subject to clearing a dope test. Toor’s show on Monday will put him at the 15th spot in the ‘Road to Tokyo’ list. The women’s relay team, however, failed to place itself inside the Olympic qualifying bracket despite a record effort of its own. Hima Das, Dutee, S Dhanalakshmi and Archana Suseendran clocked 43.37 seconds to win the race ahead of India ‘B’ team (48.02s) and Maldives (50.74s).





But, the quartet failed to clock below 43.05 seconds that is needed to be among the top-16 teams in the ‘Road to Tokyo’ list.





Olympics-bound Kamalpreet Kaur bettered her earlier national record mark in women’s discus throw by hurling the iron disc to a distance of 66.59m. But, her performance will not be counted as the new national record as she was the lone competitor in the event.





Kamalpreet had become the country’s first woman discus thrower to breach the 65m mark with a national record of 65.06m during the Federation Cup here in March, which also booked her a spot at the Olympics.





Dutee also shattered a national record in the women’s 100m event. She completed the race in 11.17 seconds, so close to the Olympic qualification time of 11.15s. Hima clinched the 200m top honours with a time of 22.88 seconds.





In men’s long jump, Olympics-bound M Sreeshankar won the event with a best effort of 7.74 metres. In the men’s 4x400m relay event, the India team clocked 3:02.61 to win the race.