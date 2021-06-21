Indian women’s archery team fails to qualify

Paris :

It was the last opportunity for the Indians to upgrade their single women’s quota place to team invitation in Tokyo but they failed to make it. Deepika Kumari will now be the sole entry in the women’s section in the Tokyo Games. She will be in her third successive Olympics.





India has already secured the men’s team quota for the Olympics from the World Championships in Den Bosch, the Netherlands in 2019. The fancied Indian women’s team had to finish among the top-three in a field of 28 to make the cut but it lost in the opening round, putting up a disappointing performance.





The trio of world number three Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and 19-year-old Komalika Bari, who had won gold in the World Cup stage one at Guatemala City two months ago, failed to win any set to be blanked 0-6 by their Colombian counterparts.