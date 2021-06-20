India all out for 217 in WTC Final

Southampton :

Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five wicket haul including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight 44.





India were bowled out in the 93rd over shortly after lunch.





India lost four wickets in the morning session to take lunch at 211 for seven ay.





Ajinkya Rahane (49 off 117) was playing well until he threw his wicket away with a half-hearted pull off Neil Wagner. The dangerous Rishabh Pant (4 off 22) did not last long, falling to a loose drive off Jamieson with Tom Latham taking a brilliant catch in the slips.





R Ashwin scored a valuable 22 off 27 in difficult conditions.





Ravindra Jadeja was the last man to be dismissed on 15.





India had resumed the day at 146 for three. Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 217 all out in 92.1 overs (Virat Kohli 44, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Rohit Sharma 34; Kyle Jamieson 5/31, Neil Wagner 2/40, Trent Boult 2/47).