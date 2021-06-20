‘Youth, coaches adapted well to virtual Jr NBA Program’

Chennai :

The 12-week live virtual series, which came to a close on May 22, played host to NBA, WNBA and NBA G League players besides coaches and legends. The online sessions, scheduled on Saturday mornings, provided a platform for Indian youngsters to interact with some of the best in the business. In an e-mail interaction with DT Next, NBA India Basketball Operations team leader Marc Pulles spoke about how his team managed to pull the program off successfully.





How challenging was it to conduct online sessions on a weekly basis?





We wanted to give the youth a chance to brush up their skills and to not lose touch with the game. With the help of our partner Reliance Foundation, we were able to get over 500 registrations for each session. Although on-ground activities make things easier for teachers and coaches, we were able to engage the youngsters online.





What were the new teaching elements and techniques that were incorporated into the program to make it online friendly?





Instead of focussing on a one-way presentation through the course of a session, we encouraged the participating kids, coaches and physical education teachers to actively take part in the drills. The program also provided pre-recorded training videos and content to PE teachers and coaches. In October 2020, we hosted a stand-alone session with three-time NBA champion Bruce Bowen, which explored on the subject of mental health and wellness.





What kind of impact did the online interactions – with the NBA and WNBA stars – have on youth?





Over the years, the on-field program has had a positive impact and set up a platform for more youngsters to pursue basketball in India. The online sessions helped youth to interact with people they look up to. Most of them will cherish having conversations with the NBA and WNBA talent. In a time like this, it is important for everyone to stay indoors.





How did the youngsters, parents and teachers adjust to the online sessions and what were their reactions to the program?





The entire series was well received. Compared to the previous years, it was a new format for kids, parents and teachers. But, they adapted to it quickly.