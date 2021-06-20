The beautiful game: Players’ hearts beat for their countries

Chennai :

Cristiano Ronaldo is into his ninth major tournament. The Portuguese superstar has been playing his fifth European Championship as if it were his first. Every match is in fact like a first for him. It not only shows his commitment to the sport that has made him an icon across the world; it also proves the lure of international football.





People in Portugal must be incredibly proud of what a boy from a humble family in the Madeira island has achieved for top clubs in Europe. Even though Ronaldo’s achievements aren’t as glittering for Portugal, nothing would be more exhilarating for his compatriots than seeing him in the national colours.





After Ronaldo came off injured in the Euro 2016 final against France, his animated involvement with the game on the touchline as the de facto coach proved what Portugal meant for him. It was the little-known Eder who won Portugal its first major trophy with a goal from outside the box but the spotlight was firmly on CR7.





Ruben Dias, Ronaldo’s Portugal team-mate and one of the best defenders in the world, is ready to give his all at Euro despite an unforgiving club season that saw him play more than 50 matches for Manchester City. Playing for Portugal is a passion for him and not a burden. Clubs can fill up players’ coffers but there is something deeply fulfilling about pulling on the national team jersey.





In another continent, Neymar turned emotional after scoring a goal in a 4-0 win over Peru in Copa America. It was his 68th goal for Brazil in 107 appearances. But familiarity hasn’t certainly bred contempt. For Neymar, playing for the national team is always a pleasure. He also revels in bringing joy to people.





Even Pele doffed his hat to Neymar. “Every time I see this boy, he is smiling. It is impossible not to smile back,” the legend said. Neymar’s joy is more infectious when he plays for Brazil. It is something the oil money of an oligarch can never buy.





(The writer has reported the Fifa World Cup from South Africa, Brazil and Russia)