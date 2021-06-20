Hungary holds France to share spoils

Budapest :

Attila Fiola had given the host a dream half-time lead, after France missed a number of early chances. But, Griezmann equalised in the 66th minute to move France onto four points from two matches. With one point, Hungary kept up its slim hopes in a group that also comprises heavyweights Germany and Portugal.





A 65,000-strong, mainly Hungarian crowd willed their side to a share of the points in the summer sun even if it was largely outplayed. France had three gilt-edged chances in the first half, which its much-vaunted attack would have been expected to finish.





Its profligacy was punished at the end of the half as wing-back Fiola collected a cross-field pass from Adam Nagy, played a one-two with Roland Sallai and outpaced the French defence to coolly side-foot home. It took until the 66th minute for the equaliser. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris kicked the ball down the middle from his penalty box, which the Hungarian defence let bounce for Mbappe. His square ball was barely intercepted by Willi Orban, whose effort to clear only contrived to tee up a close-in finish for Griezmann.





England, Scotland play out goalless draw





England’s ambitions to be crowned kings of Europe got a cold dose of reality as it was held to a 0-0 draw by a gutsy Scotland side in a Euro 2020 ‘Battle of Britain’ on Friday.





Victory for Gareth Southgate’s England in the Group D clash at a rain-swept Wembley Stadium would have sealed a place in the last-16. But, the host produced a nervous performance against the Scots, who kept their own hopes alive. Scotland rode its luck at times with John Stones heading against the woodwork early on for England. But, it almost scored, with Stephen O’Donnell and Lyndon Dykes going close before Che Adams spurned a golden opportunity.





