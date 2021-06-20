Aarav makes heads turn with fine spell

Chennai :

Aarav, all of 12 years, made the batsmen dance to the guiles of his leg-spin as five of his six scalps were clean bowled in a spell of 3.4 overs. Apart from his wicket-taking exploits, Aarav made run-scoring a laborious task, giving away only three runs and bowling two maidens. What is more, Aarav is also the captain of his team and he rose to the occasion picking up key wickets to single-handedly guide his team to victory.





The 12-year-old prodigy plays for Little Masters Cricket Academy and on the strength of his performance, his team recorded a 25-run win over Desert Cubs in the U-14 category of the Academies Premier League, organised by the Sharjah Cricket Council.





His incredible effort earned him the man of the match award. His spell is the best recorded one among the junior circuit and it may take some doing to eclipse this accomplishment.