Rodriguez nets winner for Argentina against Uruguay

Brasilia :

At the Mane Garrincha Stadium here on Friday, midfielder Guido Rodriguez scored the only goal with a header in the 13th minute after Messi crossed from the left. The ball hit goalkeeper Fernando Muslera’s right post before going in. Earlier in the day, Chile beat Bolivia 1-0, courtesy of a goal by English-Chilean striker Ben Brereton. Argentina controlled most parts of the match against a Uruguayan team that included the offensive duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul said that his team deserved to finally win — it had not won since November 2020. “We tried to be a more compact team. We know that with the players we have here, we can score at any time.”





RESULTS: Group A: Argentina 1 (Guido Rodriguez 13’) beat Uruguay 0; Chile 1 (Ben Brereton 10’) beat Bolivia 0