Women’s Test ends in a thrilling draw

Bristol :

Sneh Rana gritted her way to an unbeaten 80 off 154 balls and shared a 104-run stand with fellow debutant Taniya Bhatia as the light faded on England’s chances.





The tourist had earlier suffered another collapse, slipping from 171-2 to 240-8, with Sophie Ecclestone once again impressing with 4-118 - raising hopes of an exciting final session as England chased victory.





But India’s stubbornness ensured that each side took two points apiece in the first game of the multi-format series.





Although the ending came in slightly farcical fashion, with the players taken off for bad light as the game drifted aimlessly, it has still been a fine example of what women’s Tests can achieve.





Sharma shared 72 runs with Punam Raut (39 off 83 balls) but was dismissed at the stroke of lunch.





After the break, England dealt two quick blows, dismissing skipper Mithali Raj (4) and Raut cheaply to leave India at 175 for five.





While Raj completely misread a Ecclestone delivery only to see it clip the bails off, Raut, who was looking good till then, ended up giving a straight catch at square leg.





Pooja Vastrakar (12) then smashed three boundaries off Ecclestone in the 68th over before being cleaned up by Heather Knight in the 71st over.





Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who had scored just 4 in the first innings, too couldn’t last long in the middle as she got out playing a slog sweep to become the fourth victim of Ecclestone. Pandey and Rana then stemmed the rot as the duo hit eight boundaries between them.





Earlier, India lost opener Shafali (63) Verma early when she was caught by Katherine Brunt off Ecclestone in the 30th over.





The India prodigy could add just eight more runs, which included a six off Ecclestone, to her overnight score of 55 as India slipped to 99 for 2.





Brief scores: England Women 396/9 decl. drew with India Women 231 & 344/8 in 121 overs (S Verma 63, D Sharma 54, S Rana 80 not out)