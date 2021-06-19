Dum Fry Recipe

Amsterdam :

Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored a goal each as the Netherlands comfortably beat Austria 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena here on Thursday to advance to the Round-of-16 at the European Championship.





“We showed different qualities,” said Netherlands coach Frank de Boer. “Defensively, we were much better than in the match against Ukraine.” Depay sent a penalty kick low into the corner in the 11th minute for his 27th goal in 66 international matches.





A foul by Austria captain David Alaba on Dumfries earned the Dutch the penalty, although only after referee Orel Grinfeeld had a second look at the incident on a screen. Right wing-back Dumfries then scored his second goal of the tournament — following his late winner against Ukraine — in the 67th minute after an unselfish pass from Donyell Malen.





Netherlands is playing at a major international tournament for the first time in seven years and has qualified for the knockout stage with a game to spare.





Austria rarely threatened to score against a well-organised Dutch defence that was led by Matthijs de Ligt, who made a return from a groin injury.





Sweden defeats Slovakia





Emil Forsberg scored Sweden’s first goal in this Euro from the penalty spot as it edged out Slovakia 1-0 in St Petersburg on Friday.





In a game which was short of clear-cut chances, Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka conceded a penalty in the second half when he tripped up Robin Quaison. Winger Forsberg made no mistake in beating him from the spot in the 77th minute.





Eriksen discharged after successful operation





Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after a successful operation, days after he collapsed on the pitch during his team’s Euro 2020 opener, the Danish football association said on Friday. Eriksen had a heart-starter device implanted after his collapse due to a cardiac arrest.





RESULTS:GROUP C: Netherlands 2 (Memphis Depay 11’ (P), Denzel Dumfries 67’) beat Austria 0





GROUP E: Sweden 1 (Emil Fosberg 77’ (P)) beat Slovakia 0





GROUP B: Denmark 1 (Yussuf Poulsen 2’) lost to Belgium 2 (Thorgan Hazard 55’, Kevin De Bruyne 70’)







