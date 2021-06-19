Brazil cruises past Peru

Rio de Janerio :

Left-back Alex Sandro, Neymar, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and forward Richarlison scored the goals at the Nilton Santos Stadium here on Thursday. As coach Tite promised, Brazil is using the Copa America to prepare for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Six players, who missed the 3-0 win against Venezuela, were in the starting line-up against Peru.





Brazil opened the scoring in the 12th minute after Gabriel Jesus crossed and Sandro hit the ball home. In the 68th minute, Neymar received the ball at the edge of the Peruvian box and beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with a low shot.





Peru stepped up the pressure in the last quarter, but Brazil moved further ahead in the 89th minute when Ribeiro scored from close range, his first for the national team. Richarlison, who came on at half-time, scored in stoppage time.





Results: Group B: Brazil 4 (Alex Sandro 12’, Neymar 68’, Everton Ribeiro 89’, Richarlison 90+3’) beat Peru 0; Colombia 0 drew with Venezuela 0