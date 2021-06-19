Forward Rahim pledges ‘Ali’giance to Chennaiyin

Chennai :

The 21-year-old Rahim has been with two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin since 2019, getting his breakthrough in the recent 2020-21 season in Goa.





“I am excited to continue my journey with CFC. Having extended my stay at the club, I feel good,” Rahim, who has scored two goals in 22 appearances, was quoted as saying in a Chennaiyin media release. “The last season in Goa was one of immense experience and exposure. I am grateful for the opportunities I have received to prove myself. I will work hard in the coming seasons and it will be a fresh start,” said Bengal-based Rahim.





On her part, Chennaiyin co-owner Vita Dani said: “We are delighted to see Rahim continue his development with us. Last season, he showcased the potential he possesses. We are excited to see him go from strength to strength.”





Rahim is the second player, after the versatile Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, to put pen to paper in this summer transfer window as Chennaiyin aims to bounce back strongly in ISL Season 8.