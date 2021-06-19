Shafali holds the key for India Women

Bristol :

Debutant Shafali Verma (55 batting) once again looked in great touch, but other opener Smriti Mandhana (8) departed early.





Deepti Sharma (18 batting) was the other unbeaten batter at the crease. Earlier, resuming at overnight score of 187 for 5, India was all out for 231 in its first innings, 165 runs short of England’s first innings score of 396.





For India, all-rounder Deepti (29 not out) was the only lower middle order batter to put up some fight. From 167 for no loss, India lost eight wickets for 30 runs with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone getting four for 88.





BRIEF SCORES: England Women 396/9 decl. vs India Women 231 and (F0) 83 for 1 in 24.3 overs (Shafali Verma 55 batting)