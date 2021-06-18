India may stick to their XI after rains, says fielding coach

Southampton :

India are looking to stick to the playing XI they announced on Thursday for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand even though they have an option to change it before the toss takes place.





The first day's play was washed out and the toss will take place on the second day if rain relents.

"I think the XI which has been announced is the XI that takes the pitch and conditions out of the equation. I think it is an XI which can play and perform on any given surface and in any given weather conditions. So that is what I believe this XI is all about which we have put on the park," India's fielding coach R Sridhar told the media on Friday. New Zealand are yet to name their XI.



