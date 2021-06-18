Fri, Jun 18, 2021

Covid-hit Milkha Singh's health deteriorates

Published: Jun 18,202109:35 PM by IANS

His daughter, Mona Milkha Singh, who is also a doctor, is monitoring his health.

File Photo
Chandigarh:
The health condition of Covid-hit former India sprinter Milkha Singh has deteriorated with fever and de-saturation, the doctors said on Friday.

The legendary athlete is undergoing treatment at the PGI hospital in Chandigarh. "His condition has deteriorated with oxygen levels stipping," said a doctor of the hospital.
 
The 91-year-old had contracted the virus last month. His wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh, had succumbed to the virus on June 13.

