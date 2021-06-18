Italy sails into Round-of-16

Rome :

Midfielder Locatelli started and finished the move from which he opened the scoring in the 26th minute, netting from close range following Domenico Berardi’s excellent run down the right wing. The 23-year-old then rifled a shot into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the box early in the second half.





Ciro Immobile added a late third goal to secure back-to-back 3-0 wins for Italy in the tournament. The result extended the Azzurri’s unbeaten run to 29 games, the last 10 of which have been victories where it has scored 31 goals and conceded none.





Italy, which beat Turkey in the opener, leads Group A with six points after two rounds of matches and is ahead of Wales (four), Switzerland (one) and Turkey (zero).





Ukraine beats North Macedonia





Andriy Yarmolenko scored a goal and provided an assist as Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 in Bucharest on Thursday.





Yarmolenko put Ukraine ahead from a corner in the 29th minute, popping up at the back post to beat Stole Dimitrievski with a side-footed finish. Ukraine’s captain helped double the lead five minutes later, receiving the ball wide on the right and finding Roman Yaremchuk, who bent a low shot past Dimitrievski.





Ezgjan Alioski dragged North Macedonia back into the match from a 57th-minute penalty. Georgiy Bushchan saved the spot-kick, but the ball rebounded straight back to Alioski, who fired home his second attempt.





Eriksen to have heart starter device implanted





Denmark’s Christian Eriksen will get a heart starter device implanted following the collapse during his side’s Euro opener, the team’s doctor said.





Results: Group A: Italy 3 (Manuel Locatelli 26’ & 52’, Ciro Immobile 89’) beat Switzerland 0; Turkey 0 lost to Wales 2 (Aaron Ramsey 42’, Connor Roberts 90+5’)





Group C: Ukraine 2 (Andriy Yarmolenko 29’, Roman Yaremchuk 34’) beat North Macedonia 1 (Ezgjan Alioski 57’)







