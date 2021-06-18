Fri, Jun 18, 2021

Openers shine, but India on the back foot

Debutant Shafali Verma (96 off 152 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (78 off 155 balls) scored brilliant half-centuries, but India Women lost five quick wickets to England Women towards the end of second day’s play in the one-off Test match.

Shafali Verma (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ @BCCIWomen)
Bristol:
On Thursday, India Women was 183 for five at the end of 59 overs while replying to England Women’s first-innings total of 396 for nine declared. Mandhana and Shafali put on 167 runs for the first wicket, but the team lost five within a span of just 16 runs. 

While Shafali’s knock included 13 fours and two maximums, Mandhana’s innings was laced with 14 boundaries. Earlier, England Women, which began at a overnight score of 269 for six, added 127 runs to its total. Debutant Sophia Dunkley (74 not out off 127 balls) led the charge with an unbeaten half-century.

