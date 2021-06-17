Upstox inks 3-year sponsorship with ICC

Mumbai :

The association, which will run to the end of the ICC's current commercial rights cycle in 2023, will begin with a weeklong inaugural ICC world test championship final between India and New Zealand from June 18-23 in the English town of Southampton, Ravi Kumar, the co-founder and chief executive of Upstox, said.





Started as RKSV Securities in 2009, Upstox, since going fully digital, has grown rapidly over the years to become one of the largest online investment platforms now with over 4 million customers.





Today it offers online investments in stocks, derivatives, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and ETFs and offers zero brokerage on equity delivery trades.





Anurag Dahiya, chief commercial officer at ICC, said they will host five senior-level world cups across men's and women's cricket during the life of this partnership.