Du Plessis returns home after suffering concussion in PSL

Johannesburg :

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has cut short his Pakistan Super League (PSL) stint to return home after suffering a concussion on Saturday, his Quetta Gladiators franchise said. Du Plessis collided with team mate Mohammad Hasnain while trying to save a boundary in their 61-run defeat to Peshawar Zalmi in the match in Abu Dhabi.





In a tweet on Sunday, the 36-year-old said he suffered some memory loss after the concussion but was confident of making a quick return to action. The Quetta side tweeted on Wednesday that du Plessis would take no further part in the tournament due to the "nasty collision".





"The star batsman will be flying back to South Africa," the team added. "We wish the legend all the best & hope he gets back on the field soon."





Bottom placed Gladiators, who are out of the playoff race after Wednesday's defeat by Multan Sultans, face Karachi Kings in their final group match on Saturday.



