India Women fights back against England

Bristol :

After getting rid of Lauren Winfield-Hill (35) in the first session of the day, India Women toiled hard for most part of the post-lunch period before debutant off-spinner Sneh Rana picked up her maiden Test wicket.





She got rid of the in-form Beaumont, who was brilliantly caught by Shafali Verma at short leg. Beaumont faced 166 balls and decorated her innings with six fours en route to her second Test fifty.





Skipper Heather Knight (47 not out) batted cautiously and remained unbeaten in the company of Natalie Sciver (11 not out) as England made 76 runs off 28 overs in the second session.





Earlier, the host made a solid 86 for one in the opening session. The India pace duo of veteran Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey made a promising start, doing just enough to trouble the English batswomen on more than one occasion.





In the seventh over, Goswami induced an edge from Winfield-Hill as the batter went for a drive but Smriti Mandhana dropped the chance in the slip cordon despite getting both hands on the ball. As many as five players made Test debut for India, including Shafali, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rana and Taniya Bhatia.





BRIEF SCORES: At Tea: England Women 162/2 in 55 overs (T Beaumont 66, H Knight 47 batting) vs India Women