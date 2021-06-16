Wed, Jun 16, 2021

England Women opt to bat in one-off Test, Shafali debuts for India

Published: Jun 16,202104:17 PM by PTI

Rising star Shafali Verma will make her India debut, the same for Sophia Dunkley in the England team.

London:
England Women won the toss and opted to bat against India in the one-off Test here on Wednesday.

The Test is India's first in nearly seven years.

The Test is India's first in nearly seven years.

The Teams:

England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey.

