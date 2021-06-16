England Women opt to bat in one-off Test, Shafali debuts for India

London :

England Women won the toss and opted to bat against India in the one-off Test here on Wednesday.





Rising star Shafali Verma will make her India debut, the same for Sophia Dunkley in the England team.





The Test is India's first in nearly seven years.





The Teams:





England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.





India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey.