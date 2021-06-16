Spain, Sweden play out Draw

Seville :

Sweden managed only a few chances at the La Cartuja Stadium, but they were some of the most dangerous ones. Forward Alexander Isak, who plays for Spanish top-division club Real Sociedad, had a shot from inside the 18-yard box, which hit the post after deflecting off Spanish defender Marcos Llorente in front of the goal line.





Early in the second half, the experienced Marcus Berg was inside the area with the ball coming his way but mishit his shot. Striker Alvaro Morata had Spain’s best chance just a few minutes before Isak’s effort in the first half, but failed to even test Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen in a one-on-one situation. The home team on the night, Spain pressed until the end but kept misfiring.





Olsen, who deflected a close-range header by Dani Olmo in the opening period, made a 90th-minute save following a headed effort from substitute Gerard Moreno.





“It wasn’t just me who earned this point. It was an incredible team effort. We didn’t play our best game and it is not the best point we have ever taken. But, we battled. We showed that we wanted the point,” said Olsen after the match.





On his part, Spain coach Luis Enrique said: “We played against a rival that decided to defend and tried to create some danger with long balls. Sweden actually had the chance to win the match. It is a disappointing draw for us.”





Results: Group E: Spain 0 drew with Sweden 0; Poland 1 (Karol Linetty 46’) lost to Slovakia 2 (Wojciech Szczesny 18’ (OG), Milan Skriniar 69’)