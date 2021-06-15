Eriksen in good spirits, says his agent

Rome :

“We all want to understand what happened to him and he wants to as well. The doctors are doing some detailed examinations. It will take time,” Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday quoted Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots as saying.





“Christian does not give up. His family and Christian want to thank everyone. We spoke on Sunday morning. He was joking around and in good spirits. He was doing well,” added Schoots. Messages of support for Eriksen have come pouring in from within the game and beyond, something that Schoots said has helped cheer up the Dane.





“Christian was happy because he understood how much love he has around him. He received messages from all over the world. Half the world has contacted us, everyone is worried. Now, he just needs to rest. His wife and parents are with him,” said Schoots.