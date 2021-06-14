Biden congratulates Israel's new PM Bennett in phone call

Washington :

US President Joe Biden on has offered congratulations to Naftali Bennett after he was sworn in as Israel's new Prime Minister.





In a phone call with Bennett on Sunday, Biden highlighted his decades of support for the bilateral relations and his unwavering commitment to Israel's security, according to a White House statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two leaders agreed to consult closely on regional security issues, including Iran, said the statement.

"The President also conveyed that his administration intends to work closely with the Israeli government on efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians," it added.





Bennett, leader of the right-wing Yamina (United Right) party, was sworn in as new Israeli prime minister on Sunday night, sending Benjamin Netanyahu to the opposition after a record 12-year rule.



