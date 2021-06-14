Mankad inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

The ICC on Sunday inducted 10 icons of the game, including India’s Vinoo Mankad, into its illustrious Hall of Fame with two players each from five eras, dating back to cricket’s early days, making it to the list.

Dubai : The announcement has been coincided with the inaugural World Test Championship final, to be played between India and New Zealand from June 18 in Southampton. “The 10 legends of the game to be inducted have all made a significant contribution to the history of Test cricket, and join an illustrious list of ICC Hall of Famers, taking the total number to 103 as a result of this intake,” the ICC said in a statement. Considered one of India’s greatest-ever all-rounders, Mankad played 44 Tests, scored 2,109 runs at 31.47 an took 162 wickets at 32.32