Mon, Jun 14, 2021

Novak Makes Merry: Djokovic tops Tsitsipas in five sets at French Open for 19th major

Published: Jun 14,202106:09 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Novak Djokovic came all the way back after dropping the first two sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open final on Sunday for his 19th Grand Slam title.

Novak Djokovic poses with the French Open trophy
Novak Djokovic poses with the French Open trophy
Paris:
Djokovic’s  second  trophy  at  Roland   Garros   moves   him   one    major    championship    away  from  tying  the  men’s  record of 20 shared by Rafael Nadal  and  Roger  Federer. It  also  puts  reigning  Australian Open champion Djokovic halfway  to  a  calendar-year  Grand  Slam,  something  no  man has accomplished since Rod Laver in 1969.

The  34-year-old  Djokovic eliminated 13-time French Open champion Nadal in a semi-final that lasted more than  four hours Friday night. That  might  be  why  the     22-year-old Tsitsipas had  the  upper  hand  early,  and Djokovic looked drained for two sets. Eventually, though,  he started  making  fewer mistakes, got his best in the game returning on track, served almost  flawlessly down the stretch  and  was  able  to  complete  his  sixth  career comeback  from  two  sets  down and  second  of  the past week. Indeed, the International  Tennis  Federation  said Djokovic who trailed 19-year-old  Lorenzo  Musetti  two sets to none in the fourth round  is  the  first  man  in  the professional era to win a Grand Slam  tournament  after  twice  facing  a  2-0  deficit  in   sets.

Experience   could   have been a factor, too.This  was  the  first  major  final  for Tsitsipas and 29th for Djokovic,  who also won the French Open  in  2016, along with  nine titles at the Australian Open,  five  at Wimbledon and  three  at  the  US Open. Of just as much, if not more, significance to the ultimate outcome on  Sunday:   Djokovic entered  the day with  a  34-10  record  in  five-setters including a men’s-record 31 wins in Grand  Slam  matches  of  that  length while Tsitsipas   was   5-4.   On   a   sunny   and   breezy  afternoon,  with  the  temperature approaching 80 degrees  Fahrenheit  (over  25  degrees   Celsius),   Tsitsipas   needed just over 100 minutes to grab a big lead Sunday.But the tenacious and talented  Djokovic  did  not  quit,  grabbing   early   breaks   in   each of the last three sets.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations