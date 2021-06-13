Wife of injured du Plessis wants a system for player emergency

Abu Dhabi :

South African batsman Faf du Plessis's wife on Sunday took to social media to highlight her plight after she came to know about her husband's injury suffered during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match here on Saturday.





du Plessis collided with Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain while trying to stop a boundary during a match against Peshawar Zalmi, and had to be rushed to a local hospital for scans. du Plessis could not take any further part in the match.

In an emotional note, du Plessis's wife Imari asked teams to institute a system for such emergencies as she felt helpless with little information about her husband coming through.

"As a wife and a mom I would like to ask that we start to honour the relationship of next of kin. That was my person who just got severely injured with thousands watching. He is my whole life, but in that moment I am only a spectator," she wrote.

"I finally saw the 'news' that Faf has been taken to the hospital. I know this is the way these things unfold, that other partners go through this, and that I have so much company in waiting in agony on the sidelines. I ask you for the love of every sport, every partner, parent and child who has been where I was last night."

Imari, then, made a suggestion.

"Please institute a system for emergencies. Not just in cricket, in all sports and teams. I have never felt more helpless and I know that no one is at fault here. If so many people are genuinely concerned, imagine the hearts of all those who love dearly. I could see the trouble, I could see that something was wrong and it was written across his face, but I was just another spectator," she wrote.

A day earlier, du Plessis's Quetta Gladiators teammate, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, had suffered a concussion after a bouncer hit his helmet.

Russell was seen being stretchered out of the dressing room to an ambulance on Friday.



