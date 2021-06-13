Sun, Jun 13, 2021

Immobile, Insigne make Merih in tournament opener

Published: Jun 13,202103:41 AM

Italy waited a long time for the 2020 European Championship to start and then showed on Friday just how eager the team was to play the tournament opener.

Italy players celebrate the opening goal against Turkey in Rome
Rome: After  failing  to  make  the  cut  for  the 2018 World Cup, Italy was back on track with a perfect qualifying campaign  of  10  wins  in  10  match-es.  Now,  Roberto  Mancini’s  team  has  begun  its  first  major  international  tournament  in  five  years  with a 3-0 win over Turkey.“It  was  important  to  start  well  and  it  is  satisfying  for  us,  for  the  crowd  and  for  all  the  Italians,”  said Mancini. “It was a wonderful evening and I hope there would be many more,” he added.  Ciro  Immobile  and  Lorenzo  Insigne   scored   after   an   own   goal   from Turkey  defender Merih Demiral  had  given  Italy  the  lead  in the second half. In the 53rd minute,   Demiral   redirected   a   cross   from  Domenico  Berardi  into  his  own  net  after  attempting  to  intercept  the  pass.  About  13  minutes  later,  Immobile poked in a rebound of a shot  from  Leonardo  Spinazzola  on  another  play  that  began with Berardi.

Wales,  Switzerland  play  out  a  draw: 

With  his  head  wrapped  in  bandages,  Kieffer  Moore  nodded  in an equaliser to give Wales a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday. The goal, which came off a cross from Joe Morrell in the 74th minute, hinted  that  Wales  could  be  a  surprise   contender.  Switzerland   dominated possession, but wasted numerous   chances   before   Breel   Embolo scored the opening goal in the  49th  minute.  Embolo  headed  in a cross from Xherdan Shaqiri.

Eriksen collapses; match suspended: 

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field of play during the EURO 2020 match against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday. The  incident  occurred  at  the  end  of  the  first  half.  The  match  was suspended due to the medical emergency. “The player has been transferred  to  the  hospital  and  has  been  stabilised,”  the  UEFA  said  in  a  media  release. “Christian  Eriksen  is  awake  and  is  undergoing  further  examinations,”  said a release from Denmark. Fans and players offered their prayers from all corners.

Results: Group A: 

Turkey 0 lost to Italy 3 (Merih Demiral 53’ (OG), Ciro Immobile 66’, Lorenzo Insigne 79’); Wales 1 (Kieffer Moore 74’) drew with Switzerland 1 (Breel Embolo 49’.

