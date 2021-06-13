Immobile, Insigne make Merih in tournament opener

Rome :





Wales, Switzerland play out a draw:





With his head wrapped in bandages, Kieffer Moore nodded in an equaliser to give Wales a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday. The goal, which came off a cross from Joe Morrell in the 74th minute, hinted that Wales could be a surprise contender. Switzerland dominated possession, but wasted numerous chances before Breel Embolo scored the opening goal in the 49th minute. Embolo headed in a cross from Xherdan Shaqiri.





Eriksen collapses; match suspended:





Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field of play during the EURO 2020 match against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday. The incident occurred at the end of the first half. The match was suspended due to the medical emergency. “The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised,” the UEFA said in a media release. “Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations,” said a release from Denmark. Fans and players offered their prayers from all corners.





Results: Group A:





Turkey 0 lost to Italy 3 (Merih Demiral 53’ (OG), Ciro Immobile 66’, Lorenzo Insigne 79’); Wales 1 (Kieffer Moore 74’) drew with Switzerland 1 (Breel Embolo 49’.

After failing to make the cut for the 2018 World Cup, Italy was back on track with a perfect qualifying campaign of 10 wins in 10 match-es. Now, Roberto Mancini’s team has begun its first major international tournament in five years with a 3-0 win over Turkey.“It was important to start well and it is satisfying for us, for the crowd and for all the Italians,” said Mancini. “It was a wonderful evening and I hope there would be many more,” he added. Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne scored after an own goal from Turkey defender Merih Demiral had given Italy the lead in the second half. In the 53rd minute, Demiral redirected a cross from Domenico Berardi into his own net after attempting to intercept the pass. About 13 minutes later, Immobile poked in a rebound of a shot from Leonardo Spinazzola on another play that began with Berardi.