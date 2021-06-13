Sun, Jun 13, 2021

IWF confirms Chanu’s Olympic qualification

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Saturday confirmed that Mirabai Chanu has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 49 kg category. Chanu had secured her place in Tokyo by winning a bronze medal at the Asian Championship in Tashkent in April with a world record in clean and jerk.

File photo
New Delhi:
The  26-year-old  from  Manipur  has  qualified  on  the  basis  of  her  standing  on  IWF’s  Absolute  Ranking list. The Indian lifter is ranked second in the 49 kg category.“Many congratulations  to  #TOPSAthlete  weightlifter  @mirabai_chanu  who  has  qualified  for  #Tokyo2020  after  @iwfnet  published  its  Absolute  Ranking  list  where  she  is  placed  2nd  in  the  women’s  49  kg,”  Sports  Authority  of  India  (SAI)  tweeted.

Chanu  was  earlier  ranked  fourth,  but  North Korea’s withdrawal from the Olympics lifted the Indian to second place.This  will  be  Chanu’s  second  appearance  at  the  Olympic  Games,  five  years  after  a  disappointing  outing  in  Rio  de  Janeiro,  where  she  failed  to  lift  any of the weights in clean and jerk to bow out of the showpiece event.

