IWF confirms Chanu’s Olympic qualification

The 26-year-old from Manipur has qualified on the basis of her standing on IWF’s Absolute Ranking list. The Indian lifter is ranked second in the 49 kg category.“Many congratulations to #TOPSAthlete weightlifter @mirabai_chanu who has qualified for #Tokyo2020 after @iwfnet published its Absolute Ranking list where she is placed 2nd in the women’s 49 kg,” Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.





Chanu was earlier ranked fourth, but North Korea’s withdrawal from the Olympics lifted the Indian to second place.This will be Chanu’s second appearance at the Olympic Games, five years after a disappointing outing in Rio de Janeiro, where she failed to lift any of the weights in clean and jerk to bow out of the showpiece event.