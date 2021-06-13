Mareeswaran called up for junior team camp

Chennai :

Mareeswaran, a product of the SDAT Centre of Excellence in Kovilpatti, has been rewarded for his outstanding performances in the recent edition of the Khelo India Games. Kovilpatti-based Mareeswaran will be supported by MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who will provide him the necessary international-standard equipment.





Mareeswaran met Kanimozhi on Saturday and was presented a cash award. Mareeswaran was accompanied by Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu president Sekar J Manoharan, HUT general secretary Renukalakshmi, HUT treasurer Rajarajan as well as HUT joint secretaries Clement Lurdhuraj and Thirumalvalavan.