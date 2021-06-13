Mareeswaran called up for junior team camp

Tamil Nadu’s Mareeswaran Sakthivel has been called up to the India junior team camp for the upcoming Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Guwahati in November and December.
Chennai:
Mareeswaran, a product of the SDAT Centre of Excellence in Kovilpatti, has been rewarded for his outstanding performances in the recent edition of the Khelo India Games. Kovilpatti-based Mareeswaran will be supported by MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who will provide him the necessary international-standard equipment.
Mareeswaran met Kanimozhi on Saturday and was presented a cash award. Mareeswaran was accompanied by Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu president Sekar J Manoharan, HUT general secretary Renukalakshmi, HUT treasurer Rajarajan as well as HUT joint secretaries Clement Lurdhuraj and Thirumalvalavan.
