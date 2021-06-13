14-day quarantine for India players in Mumbai

Mumbai :

All the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that will be followed by the Lanka-bound squad will be same as those of the first team currently in the United Kingdom. “The players will do seven days of room quarantine. They can then meet in common areas inside the bio-bubble.





They will do gym sessions in staggered manner,” a BCCI source told PTI. With the ODI series starting July 13, the India team is expected to have match simulation practice after individual sessions, following three days of room quarantine at the team hotel in Colombo.