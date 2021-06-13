Quick Singles: New Zealand gains 85-run 1st innings lead

New Zealand took a crucial 85-run first-innings lead and then gained further control over England as it dismissed two of its batsmen cheaply in the second innings on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday.

File photo Edgbaston : At Tea, England was 18 for two in six overs. Pacer Matt Henry removed openers Rory Burns (0) and Dominic Sibley (8). Will Young (82), Devon Conway (80) and Ross Taylor (80) were the main contributors for New Zealand, which was bowled out for 388 in the first innings. But, the last seven New Zealand batsmen, barring wicket-keeper Tom Blundell (34), did not add much to the first innings total. For England, fast bowler Stuart Broad (4 for 48) bagged four wickets.