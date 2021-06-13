Sun, Jun 13, 2021

CZECHMATE: Czech Republic’s Krejcikova wins her first Grand Slam title at French Open

Published: Jun 13,202101:04 AM

Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova won her first Grand Slam title by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the French Open final Saturday. This was only the fifth major tournament in singles for Krejcikova, a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic.

Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova poses with the Suzanne Lenglen Cup
Paris:
She is the third unseeded women’s champion in the last five years at Roland Garros.  Krejcikova now will try to become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000  to  win  the  French  Open  singles  and  doubles  titles  in  the  same  year.

Krejcikova and partner Kateria Sini-akova  already  own  two  Grand  Slam  doubles  titles  and  are  scheduled  to  play in the final of that event in Paris on Sunday. The   31st-seeded  Pavlyuchenkova was  playing in her first Grand Slam  final in the 52nd major tournament of her career. She was treated for a left leg injury late in the second set Saturday.

This was only the second WTA singles title for Krejcikova,   but   they   have  come  in  her  past  two  tournaments.  She won the trophy on clay at Strasbourg, France, last month and is now on a 12-match winning streak. She  is  the  sixth  consecutive  first-time Grand Slam champion to collect the  trophy  at  Roland  Garros,  where  the  red  clay  can  diminish  the  effectiveness  of  speedy  serves  and  the  sometimes odd bounces produced by, and particular footwork required on, the surface can frustrate players.

Saturday’s  match-up  between  two  first-time  Grand  Slam  finalists  was  perhaps  a  fitting  conclusion  to  a  two  weeks filled with surprises. Naomi  Osaka,  a  four-time  major  champion seeded No. 2, withdrew after  one  match and  a  conflict  with  Grand Slam officials over a rule that mandates speaking to the media — to take a mental health break. No.  1-ranked  Ash  Barty,  the  2019  champion,  retired  from  her  second-round match with a left hip injury.   No.  3  Simona  Halep,  the  2018  champion,  never  showed  up  because  of  a  hurt  calf.  Serena  Williams  was  beaten  in  the  fourth  round.  Defending champion Iga Swiatek lost in the quarterfinals.

