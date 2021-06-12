Conway, Young put New Zealand in control

Edgbaston :

First Test’s double centurion Conway (12x4s) and Young (6x4s) have so far added 115 runs for the second wicket at Edgbaston. New Zealand lost Tom Latham (6) with just 15 runs on the board as pacer Stuart Broad had him leg before wicket.





Earlier, England, which began the day at 258 for seven, was bowled out for 303 in the opening innings. Dan Lawrence remained unbeaten on 81 off 124 deliveries, with Mark Wood contributing a useful 41 runs. Trent Boult (4 for 85) and Matt Henry (3 for 78) were the pick of the bowlers for the tourist.





Adaptability will be key: Ashwin on WTC final





A “well-planned and knit” New Zealand side, with two Tests against England under its belt, will come into the World Test Championship (WTC) final with an advantage and the India team will have to adapt and be ready for the challenge in Southampton, opined off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.





“I expect a well planned and knit New Zealand team to come at us. With two Tests, New Zealand definitely comes with an advantage. So, we have to adapt to that,” Ashwin told ‘bcci.tv’, referring to the ongoing England-New Zealand series, in which the first game was drawn.