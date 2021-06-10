Brazil makes it six wins in a row

An early goal from Neymar (4’) and a late second from Lucas Paqueta (90+3’) gave Brazil a 2-0 win against Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier here on Tuesday, handing it a sixth straight victory in South America’s preliminary round.
Asuncion: Neymar came into the match with four goals and three assists off the first five qualifying games. And, the goal against Paraguay was the striker’s 66th in 105 international matches. The result leaves Brazil top of the South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022 with a maximum 18 points. Meanwhile, Colombia came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at home against Argentina. Elsewhere, Peru defeated host Ecuador 2-1, with Venezuela and Uruguay playing out a goalless draw. Chile and Bolivia shared the spoils after a 1-1 stalemate.
