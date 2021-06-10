Thu, Jun 10, 2021

TNBA president Aadhav Arjuna joins COVID-19 fight

Published: Jun 10,202102:30 AM

Aadhav Arjuna, the Tamil Nadu Basketball Association (TNBA) president and the Arise Investment and Capital Limited (AICL) managing director, on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Aadhav Arjuna (left) hands over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Chennai: Aadhav Arjuna, also the vice-president of the All India Basketball Association (AIBA), contributed to the Chief Minister’s special schemes for COVID-orphaned children. During his meeting with Stalin, Aadhav Arjuna pledged to vaccinate 500 national-level athletes from Tamil Nadu across sports. He committed to initiate #VaccineForAllSportsPlayers, with a goal to vaccinate all athletes.

