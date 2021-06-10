Sehwag’s decade-long work bears fruit

Chennai :

Surprisingly, former India opener Sehwag, who was celebrated for his quick-fire knocks during his decorated playing career, took more time than usual to put the best foot forward. Alongside co-founder Sanjay Bangar, a former Team India player and batting coach, the 42-year-old launched cricket coaching website ‘CRICURU’ on Wednesday.





“The idea popped up in 2003-04. I wanted to develop an online coaching application, through which Indian citizens in places like America and Europe could connect with me and learn. But technology-wise, I didn’t have in-depth knowledge back then and didn’t know many people,” said Sehwag in a virtual interaction.





But, it appears to be worth the wait as ‘CRICURU’ has roped in as many as 34 experts, including superstars such as Brian Lara, AB de Villiers, Brett Lee and Chris Gayle.





“In 2006-07, I bought a 25 per cent stake in Sports Mechanics to help launch my application through it. However, it didn’t work. Many players were active at that point and didn’t agree to come on board. Then, I met Sanjay and we are here now,” added Sehwag.





‘CRICURU’, the country’s first AI-enabled coaching website, hopes to offer personalised and uninterrupted experience for up and coming talent across the globe. The cricket website contains a combination of demonstrations and interviews featuring former as well as current players, with emphasis on both mental and skill aspects of the game.





On his part, ‘CRICURU’ co-founder Sanjay said: “With internet penetration on the high, the website is more accessible for aspiring players.” Having worked their magic at IPL franchise Punjab Kings (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab) in the past, Sehwag and Sanjay hope to make a mark off the field.