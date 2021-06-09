India might have 2 flag-bearers: IOA chief

In a first, India might have two flag-bearers one male and one female at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to ensure ‘gender parity’, Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.

New Delhi : The names will be revealed “soon”, Batra said. “It’s not yet decided. The matter is still in consultation stage but there is a possibility that this year there would be two flag-bearers -- one male and one female for gender parity,” Batra said.The country’s lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes would be gunning for podium finishes at the showpiece. Great Britain has already announced that it will have two flag-bearers for the event.