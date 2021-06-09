Wed, Jun 09, 2021

India might have 2 flag-bearers: IOA chief

Published: Jun 09,202104:43 AM

In a first, India might have two flag-bearers one male and one female at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to ensure ‘gender parity’, Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.

New Delhi: The names will be revealed “soon”, Batra said. “It’s not yet decided. The matter is still in consultation stage but there  is  a  possibility  that  this  year  there  would  be  two  flag-bearers -- one male and one female for gender parity,” Batra said.The country’s lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony  of  the  2016  Games  in  Rio  de  Janeiro.  The  Tokyo  Games are scheduled to open on July 23 and over 100 Indian  athletes  would  be  gunning  for  podium  finishes  at  the showpiece. Great Britain has already announced that it will have two flag-bearers for the event.

