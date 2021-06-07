Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju wishes wrestler Sonam Malik

New Delhi :

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, on Monday, extended his wishes to young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik for the Tokyo Olympics. "Sonam Malik is the youngest Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics. She is training very hard with her teammates. My best wishes to @OLYSonam," the minister tweeted.





The 19-year-old, Sonam Malik who hails from Madina village in Haryana's Sonepat district generated quite a stir when she edged past Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi to earn a berth in the Indian team. Sonam who has now made the 62kg category her own is now training hard to compete at the biggest sporting stage -- the Olympics where she will also be the youngest Indian woman wrestler to ever compete.





Currently, a total of 100 Indian athletes have qualified for Tokyo Olympics across 11 sports disciplines, and about 25 more athletes are likely to qualify for the marquee event, details of which will emerge by end of June. While a total of 19 Indian athletes had participated at the last Paralympics in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro, 26 para-athletes have qualified and 16 more athletes are likely to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics begins on July 23.