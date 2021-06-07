Host England holds firm

London :

The host lost opener Zak Crawley for two off the impressive Tim Southee. At the other end, first innings centurion, Rory Burns, looked calm and composed during his knock of 25 (81b, 4x4) before falling to the left-arm guile of Neil Wagner. It was then left to captain Joe Root and Dom Sibley to keep the visitor at bay without making further inroads. Earlier, New Zealand declared its second innings at 169 for six in 52.3 overs with England’s Ollie Robinson being the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets for 26 runs. The second Test begins on June 10 at Edgbaston.





Brief scores: New Zealand 378 & 169/6 decl. vs England 275 & 56/2 in 32 overs