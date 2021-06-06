Hopeful of getting picked for Sri Lanka tour: Kuldeep Yadav

Mumbai :

"I am disappointed not to be part of the Indian team because I wanted to go and perform and contribute to the team's win. These things happen, yes you are sad, but at the same time you are ready to perform in the next opportunity," Yadav said.





However, the Chinaman bowler was hopeful of securing a spot in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July.





"I haven't gone there [to England], so hopefully I will go to Sri Lanka and get the chance to perform there. Cricket should continue happening, every player is sad when he is not in the team, everyone wants to remain in the team but sometimes the situation is such that you are not part of the team," Yadav told India News.





India will play the WTC final in Southampton from June 18, followed by a five-Test series against England, starting August 4 in Nottingham.





Virat Kohli is leading India on the three-and-a-half-month tour of England.





Yadav, who has played only seven Tests and has taken 105 wickets in 63 ODIs, feels that given the way the team has been playing in the last few years, it is better placed than New Zealand to win the WTC final.





"The sort of cricket we are playing for the last three-four years and the positive atmosphere in the team, even when we play away we treat it as a home series, the way the team played in Australia and then against England, I feel we should and we will win," he said.