Ravindra Jadeja starts training in Southampton ahead of the WTC final

Southampton :

Ahead of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja practiced for the first time here on Sunday. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC, beginning June 18. The Indian men's and women's cricket teams arrived in London on Thursday for the WTC final and England series.





"First outing in southampton #feelthevibe #india," Jadeja tweeted while sharing pictures from the training session. While the men's team is gearing up for the WTC final against New Zealand, the women's team will take on the English team in a one-off Test before playing ODIs and T20Is.





At the Hampshire Bowl, the players were tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Players' activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue.





Prior to departing for England, India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that going ahead, the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look to make the final of the WTC final a best-of-three contest and it could be played like a three-match series. Meanwhile, the New Zealand team is already in the UK for their bilateral series against England and the team will transition from the ECB bio-secure environment into the WTC Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton.



