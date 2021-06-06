Milkha doing better, but on O2 support

Chandigarh :

The 91-year-old, who is being closely monitored by a team of three doctors, is still on Oxygen support. “On the basis of all the medical parameters on Saturday, his condition has been observed better than the one on Friday,” Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson of PGIMER, said. Milkha was brought to the hospital on Thursday with dipping levels of Oxygen. Milkha had been discharged from the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he received treatment for COVID pneumonia, last Sunday on the request of his family members.