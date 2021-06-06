Thapa tests positive for coronavirus

Doha :

Thapa tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, a day before India lost 0-1 to Asian champion Qatar in its 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifying match. “Yes, Thapa tested positive and has been isolated from other team members,” All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das told PTI on Saturday.





The 23-year-old Thapa, who represents Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL), will be tested again for the virus. As far as the national team is concerned, Igor Stimac-coached India has two more matches left – against Bangladesh on June 7 and Afghanistan on June 15. India is placed fourth in the Group E table with three points from six games.





Chennaiyin parts ways with CTO Amoy





ISL outfit Chennaiyin FC on Friday parted ways with Amoy Ghoshal, who was at the club in the capacity of Chief Technical Officer (CTO). “CFC would like to thank Amoy for his services and wish him well for the future,” Chennaiyin wrote on its Twitter handle.